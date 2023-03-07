Explained: It is Macron vs. labour unions, what could be the implications of these strikes for France?

French President Emmanuel Macron is engaged in his biggest standoff with the country's labour unions since taking office in 2017. The end of a series of strikes and rallies over pension reform is crucial for both parties. WION examines what is at risk for the president, the unions, and the nation as a whole as labour unions attempt to "put the country to a standstill."

Macron's pension reform: What is the plan?

In order to put France more in line with its European Union (EU) neighbours, most of which have raised the retirement age to 65 or higher, Macron's flagship plan would raise the minimum retirement age from its present level of 62 to 64, as reported by the Associated Press.

The measure also tightens the criteria for receiving a full pension and limits perks enjoyed by some public-sector workers, including those working for the Paris Metro.

The administration now emphasises that it is more about savings after stating previously that it was meant to make the system fairer.

"The status quo in the next 10 years means 150 billion euros [$160 billion] of accumulated deficits and a fall in the quality of life of pensioners," Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt said at the weekend.

The revisions, which would also result in minor hikes for the lowest pensions, are expected to take effect in September 2023.

Who are against pension reforms?

The trade unions in France have planned five different protest days so far, but on Tuesday (March 7), they'll pick up the pace, and the possibility of rolling strikes could have serious consequences in the days to come, as reported by AFP.

Their major issue is that, in comparison to university graduates, unskilled people who frequently toil in physically taxing jobs and start their careers early are being penalised by the reforms.

A cyclist passes by a banner that reads, ' Retirement at... raise fist strike, blockage, Macron get out' during protests in Montpellier, southern France on March 7, 2023. Photo credits: AFP

They also dispute the government's claim that the pay-as-you-go pension system faces impending deficits, arguing that modest increases in contributions may prevent this from happening.

The unions have the support of both the Socialists and Greens as well as the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) political party, which wants to cut the retirement age to 60.

In addition to opposing the reform, Marine Le Pen's far-right party is also troubled by proposals to impose rolling strikes in France.

A host of left-wing scholars have also voiced disapproval, particularly famous economist Thomas Piketty, who views Macron as strengthening his reputation as "the president of the rich," as per AFP reports.

How do the strikes affect Macron?

During his first term, Macron attempted to advance pension reform but was unsuccessful. In April, during his reelection campaign, Macron brought up the subject once more.

Running on a similar pro-business platform, he beat Le Pen by promising to reduce unemployment and force the French to "work harder" in order to pay for the nation's social security system.

Political experts disagree, though, and Macron himself conceded in his victory speech that many people had supported him just to protect Le Pen from winning the presidency.

CGT unionists take part in a demonstration on the Vieux Port (Old Harbour) in Marseille on March 7, 2023. Photo credits: AFP

The 45-year-old has moved forward despite concerns from allies about the timing of the change so soon after the COVID-19 outbreak and in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

"For Emmanuel Macron, pulling back would be an abdication," senior right-wing senator Bruno Retailleau, who supports the reform, told AFP. "If he pulled back, he couldn't reform anymore, his term would be over," he added.

Are these protests common in France?

Since reforms occur in France without opposition, the administration is bracing itself for a rough road since the onset of the protests.

The labour movement's accomplishments over the past century are viewed by left-wingers as being under attack whenever there is an attempt to limit workers' rights, whether it be through reduced working hours, generous pensions, or protected employment contracts.

The 2010 demonstrations, when right-wing president Nicolas Sarkozy increased the retirement age from 60 to 62, may end up being eclipsed by the current ones.

They surpass those of 1995, when the government was compelled to do the infamous U-turn on pensions, and are also larger.

The emergence of working from home and modern technologies has lessened interruptions, so the impact of Tuesday's stoppages is different.

What to expect next?

The government's plan is simple: push the law through parliament as quickly as possible and win approval by the middle of this month, or at the latest by March 26, as examined by AFP.

Macron's centrist party does not currently hold a majority in the National Assembly, but it should be able to rely on support from the right-wing Republican party to gain the required majorities in both houses.

