India: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘seeking foreign intervention’

Federal Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for 'shaming' India's democracy, polity, parliament, judicial system, and security for 'seeking foreign intervention' on Tuesday (March 7).

Furthermore, he asked Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sonia Gandhi whether they agreed with his comments, and if not, he suggested "disowning" them.

"BJP would like to emphatically state with great agony that Rahul Gandhi, in his speeches, has sought to shame India's democracy, polity, parliament, political system, and judicial system," the Union minister said during a press conference.

Rahul Gandhi's "utterly irresponsible" remark that he was "asking for involvement by America and Europe to restore democracy" prompted him to contact Sonia Gandhi and Kharge for their opinions on the matter.

Rahul Gandhi claimed recently that the US and Europe are not doing enough to restore democracy in India because they are "receiving trade and money" from the nation. He made this claim at a public appearance in London.

Rahul Gandhi's comparison of the RSS with the Muslim Brotherhood was further criticised by the Union minister. A nationalist group, the RSS Being swayamsevaks, those of us seated here are pleased to be so, he said. Rahul Gandhi is "totally under the grasp of Maoist mind process," the man further said.

(With inputs from agencies)