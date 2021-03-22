Top 10 World News: Bangabandhu gets Gandhi Peace Prize, Taiwan jet crash, and more

Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been conferred the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 posthumously. This has come just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Bangladesh to take part in his birth centenary celebrations. Meanwhile, two fighter jets have collided in Taiwan. This is third crash in past six months. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News

Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize

The award, instituted in 1995, has been awarded posthumously for the first time accordingly to the ministry of culture

Russia says regrets US refusal to attend Putin-Biden live debate





On Friday, the Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Putin's offer of talks remained open and that Putin could do any time that was convenient for Biden, though the offer would not stay on the table indefinitely.

India, Pakistan to hold first meeting in three years on water-sharing rights





Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed the talks will take place

Europe must act as Lebanon collapses: France





Paris has spearheaded international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, but after seven months has failed so far to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap or form a new government to unlock international aid

EU approves sanctions on China, Myanmar over rights abuses





The highly symbolic move -- reported by EU diplomats and expected to be formally unveiled in the EU's official journal later Monday -- is the first time Brussels has hit Beijing over human rights abuses since it imposed an arms embargo in 1989

Will 'vaccination nation' Israel vote for Prime Minister Netanyahu?

Opinion polls showed an uptick for Likud in the campaign's home stretch, giving a Netanyahu-led coalition of conservative and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties around 60 seats, still short of a majority in the 120-member parliament

Eight Hong Kong democracy activists set to return from China after jail terms





They were among 12 activists whose boat was intercepted at sea by mainland authorities in August 2020 allegedly en route to the democratic island of Taiwan. All had faced charges in Hong Kong over the pro-democracy protest movement and are expected to be taken directly into custody on their return

Pentagon ready to unveil secret report of UFOs breaking sound barrier





The DIA and Secretary of Defence were given less than six months to provide information on 'unidentified aerial phenomena' to the congress and committees of armed services, according to former president Trump's move

EU asks Turkey to rethink exit from women's rights treaty

EU's foreign policy chief said that Turkey's exit sent a wrong message to the world

Taiwan loses two fighter jets in collision, third crash in six months





Taiwan's air force said two air force F-5E fighters, each with one pilot aboard, crashed into the sea off the island's southeastern coast after they apparently collided in mid-air during a training mission