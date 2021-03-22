Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize

India on Monday conferred the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 to Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The award, instituted in 1995, has been awarded posthumously for the first time accordingly to the ministry of culture. It carries a cash prize of one crore along with a citation and plaque.

Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 has been conferred on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one of the greatest leaders of our subcontinent. Year 2020 marked the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. He remains an icon of indomitable courage and tireless struggle for his millions of admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2021 ×

The jury for the award is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and unanimously decided to give the award to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his outstanding contribution during social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and Gandhian methods.

Bangabandhu's vision continues to light the India-Bangladesh friendship. I had the privilege of honouring his memory during my previous Bangladesh visit and will again pay homage to him, alongside PM Hasina, during the #MujibBorsho celebrations. https://t.co/5rFPCnlpVy pic.twitter.com/iS2wjPLIdo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2021 ×

The award recognises Bangabandhu's immense and unparalleled contribution towards inspiring the liberation of Bangladesh and promoting peace.

The announcement comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 as a guest of honour for ''three epochal events''-Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Bangladesh's father of the nation, 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of the diplomatic ties and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.