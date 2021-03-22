Pentagon ready to unveil secret report of UFOs breaking sound barrier

Former US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has said that the country has ''secret evidence'' of UFOs breaking the sound barrier without a sonic boom.

In a television interview, Ratcliffe said that ''there are a lot more sightings than have been made public. However, some of them have been declassified.''

On being questioned about the UFO sightings, Ratcliffe said ''they have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engages in actions that are difficult to explain.''

Further explicating the unidentified objects he added that their ''movements are so hard to replicate that we don't have the technology for. They are traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.''

In December last year, former President Donald Trump had signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill which he also set into motion a 180-day countdown for the authorities to reveal all they know about UFOs.

The DIA and Secretary of Defence were given less than six months to provide information on "unidentified aerial phenomena" to the congress and committees of armed services, according to former president Trump's move.

In addition, the report must pinpoint any potential threats to national security posed by UFOs, while attempting to analyse whether any of the adversaries of the US may be involved in the sightings of UFOs.

Almost on cue, America's spy agency CIA allowed all UFO information to be downloaded ahead of the deadline last month.

In April 2020, the Pentagon released three short videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena". Earlier, the US Navy had confirmed the clips as real. The videos released by the Pentagon date back to 2004 and 2015, and show flying objects that cannot be identified. The objects in question were moving rapidly, and were captured by infrared cameras.