/Top 10 world news: At least 27 dead, 23 missing in Texas floods; Thackeray brothers reunite, and more

Deadly flash floods struck Camp Mystic, a Christian girls' summer retreat after torrential rains triggered a rise in water levels late Thursday night. Search operations have been going on as nearly two dozen girls have been missing, while at least 27 people have died.

After nearly two decades of political estrangement, cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared a stage for the first time since 2005 at a joint public rally titled 'Awaj Marathicha' in Mumbai.

A 24-year-old Indian-origin man was sentenced to life imprisonment after an investigation into an attempted rape and rape of a minor in London. Scotland Yard described the probe as “significant” following which Navroop Singh was jailed with a minimum term of 14 years behind bars by Isleworth Crown Court on Friday (Jul 4). He has been charged with five counts, including rape, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man from India's Kerala, who worked as a caregiver in Israel, was found dead at the house where he was employed, on Friday. The man identified as Jinesh P Sukumaran was a native of Wayanad, Kerala, and was found at Mevasseret Zion in Jerusalem.

In a shocking incident, one person was killed and six others were wounded in a mass shooting in the US city of Indianapolis on Saturday. The incident took place a day after the United States celebrated the nation's Independence Day.

As Donald Trump pushes ahead with threats of major tariffs unless new trade deals are reached, some inside the White House say it’s all just for show. According to a Politico report, the president’s tariff warnings are part of a “theatrical show” aimed at grabbing attention rather than real policy action.

India has quietly emerged as one of the most income-equal countries in the world, according to the World Bank’s Spring 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief. With a Gini Index of 25.5, India ranks fourth globally in income equality, behind only the Slovak Republic (24.1), Slovenia (24.3), and Belarus (24.4). The Gini Index positions India ahead of the United States (41.8), China (35.7), and all G7 and G20 countries. This shift marks a significant change in India’s economic narrative, which has historically been associated with high levels of inequality.

Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive Nirav Modi, has been arrested in the United States following an extradition request made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), officials told news agency PTI on Saturday (Jul 5). Nehal Modi, who is also implicated in the PNB scam case, was taken into custody on Friday (Jul 4), according to the US Department of Justice.

