/'From Balasaheb, Raj to Uddhav Thackeray': Understanding the family tree of Maharashtra's biggest political dynasty

After nearly two decades of political estrangement, cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared a stage for the first time since 2005 at a joint public rally titled 'Awaj Marathicha' in Mumbai. The event marked a significant turn in Maharashtra’s political landscape, signalling a potential realignment of Marathi-centric politics. Organised by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the rally followed the Maharashtra government’s rollback of a controversial decision to introduce Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools.

Uddhav said, "We have come together to stay together… We have united to protect Marathi." Raj Thackeray, on the increasing violence against the Non-Marathi speakers said, “Be it Gujarati or anyone else here, they must know Marathi, but there is no need to beat people for that if they don’t speak Marathi. But if someone shows useless drama, you must hit below their eardrums. I tell you one more thing: if you beat someone, don’t make a video of the incident. Let the person beaten up tell that he has been beaten up, you don’t need to tell everyone that you have beaten someone.”

With Maharashtra's political landscape shifting once again, and the two Thackeray cousins reuniting, it is important to look back at the history and lineage of the Thackeray family.

The Thackeray Family Legacy

The Thackeray family’s political journey began with Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, popularly known as Prabodhankar Thackeray. He was a social reformer and a key figure in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement advocating for a separate Marathi-speaking state. His son, Balasaheb Thackeray, was the founder of the Shiv Sena in 1966. Originally a cartoonist, Balasaheb turned to politics to assert the rights of the Marathi manoos. Known for his hardline views and authoritative style, Balasaheb never held public office but under his leadership the Shiv Sena became a dominant political force in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

Balasaheb had three sons – Bindumadhav (deceased), Jaidev (estranged), and Uddhav, who emerged as his political successor. Bindumadhav died in a car accident on 20 April 1996 at the age of 42 when he was returning from a holiday in Lonavala. Jaidev, who is the middle son, is estranged from the family. The trouble began as early a 1990s, when Jaidev separated from his first wife Jayashree Kalelkar. Bal Thackeray felt that the fallout of this relationship hurt the family. Jaidev has largely stayed out of politics, hi relationship with his father was complicated.

His nephew Raj Thackeray, son of Balasaheb’s brother Shrikant, was initially viewed as the natural heir to the Sena’s legacy. However, growing tensions within the party over succession led to Raj’s departure in 2006. He subsequently formed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, positioning it as a more aggressive, youth-focused alternative.

Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav’s son and Balasaheb’s grandson, represents the third generation of the Thackeray political legacy. Born in 1990, Aaditya remains the key youth face of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and is widely seen as Uddhav’s political successor.

Split in the Sena and Decline at the Polls

After Balasaheb’s death in 2012, Uddhav Thackeray formally took over the reins of the Shiv Sena. In 2019, he led the party into an unlikely alliance with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, becoming Chief Minister. However, in June 2022, a faction led by senior leader Eknath Shinde split from the Sena, allying with the BJP and toppling the MVA. This led to a legal and political contest over the Shiv Sena name and symbol, ultimately awarded to the Shinde-led faction by the Election Commission.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections dealt a blow to both cousins. Uddhav’s faction, contesting under the MVA umbrella, won only 9 of 48 seats in Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray’s MNS did not win a single seat and has not contested state elections since 2014. In the current 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) holds 16 seats, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has 39 seats. The BJP leads with 105 seats, forming the Mahayuti government in alliance with Shinde's faction and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Political Reconciliation and Future Implications

