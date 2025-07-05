/Indian-origin man sentenced to life imprisonment in UK for child rape

A 24-year-old Indian-origin man was sentenced to life imprisonment after an investigation into an attempted rape and rape of a minor in London. Scotland Yard described the probe as “significant” following which Navroop Singh was jailed with a minimum term of 14 years behind bars by Isleworth Crown Court on Friday (Jul 4). He has been charged with five counts, including rape, the Metropolitan Police said.

Singh earlier pleaded guilty to three offences including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, rape of a girl under 13 and assault of a girl under 13 by penetration. In addition, he was convicted of attempted rape of a woman in West London in October 2024.

“I would like to commend the strength of the victim-survivors and their families and thank them for their unwavering bravery in reporting these awful incidents to us,” said acting Chief Superintendent Sean Lynch of the Metropolitan Police. “Today’s conviction is a testament to the officers’ thorough investigation, which has identified a violent sexual offender and undoubtedly prevented further harm.”

Singh was tracked down using forensics, CCTV, and witness accounts to build a file of evidence against him. Lynch added, “We are continuing to prioritise tackling violence against women and girls with our increased specialist teams. I hope that the community will find reassurance in our action to put this predator behind bars.”

Last year in October, an investigation was launched after reports of an attempted rape of a woman in her 20s, who alerted the police. Singh, who had been waiting for a potential victim at a park, threatened the victim using an imitation firearm, the police said.

Following the complaint, officers went through hours of CCTV footage to identify the offender. During the investigation, a child was raped at a different part which led to the police to have “immediately made a link between the offences”.

“Using the increased resources which were made available, officers secured additional forensic evidence. Officers were able to trace the offender to within a few doors of his home address where they delivered leaflets to appeal for witnesses and carried out increased patrols of the area,” the police said.