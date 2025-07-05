/Man from India's Kerala found dead at Israel apartment; was working as caregiver

A man from India's Kerala, who worked as a caregiver in Israel, was found dead at the house where he was employed, on Friday. The man identified as Jinesh P Sukumaran was a native of Wayanad, Kerala, and was found at Mevasseret Zion in Jerusalem.

Mevasseret Zion is a small town outside Jerusalem. Sukumaran was found dead in the apartment "following an attack by unidentified individuals."

Sukumaran, 38, flew to Israel, on a caregiver visa only two months ago to look after the bedridden husband of an elderly woman.

An 80-year-old woman was also found dead at the airport, along with the Keralite.

Local panchayat member Suja James said they had received communication regarding Sukumaran’s death from Israel. “A few people from Wayanad working as caregivers have shared the tragic news," she said.

"We were told that the husband of the deceased woman also gave a statement to the local police pointing to an attack from outside. The reasons are not known to us. We don’t know further details at present," she added.

According to the Israeli media Haaretz, the death of the elderly woman and Keralite caregiver was suspected to be a murder-suicide. However, the authorities have not released any information on the motive or identity of the attackers.