/‘Achieved all objectives’: Israel issues first statement on ceasefire with Iran, warns against violation

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Jun 24) said that he has agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal on a bilateral ceasefire with Iran. The statement by Netanyahu added that it has“achieved all objectives” in the war and removed the “dual existential threat” of Iran's nuclear programme and missiles. It further warned Iran that it will “react with force” in case of any violation of the ceasefire. This comes after Trump announced a ceasefire after 12 days of conflict between the arch enemies, which saw a major escalation after the US bombed Iran's three nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Netanyahu met with the cabinet, the defense minister, the IDF chief of staff and the head of the Mossad “to report that Israel had achieved all of the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, and much more.” It added that “Israel has removed a dual immediate existential threat – both in the nuclear and ballistic missile fields.”

“The IDF achieved full air control over Tehran’s skies, inflicted severe damage on the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central Iranian government targets,” the statement said. It added that another senior nuclear scientist was killed. “Even in the past day, the IDF dealt major blows to regime targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminated hundreds of Basij operatives, the regime’s oppression apparatus, and assassinated another senior nuclear scientist,” it read.

It further thanked Trump for support, saying, “Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defence and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat.” It further added, “In light of the achievement of the operation’s objectives, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has agreed to the president’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire,” and that Israel “will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

Trump on Tuesday (Jun 24) announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, saying that it was the two foes who urged him for “peace”. Taking to Truth Social, Trump first congratulated the world, declaring that “it is time for peace.” Stating that the Iran-Israel war “could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East,” he added that this ceasefire is an example of “Peace through strength.”

Earlier, the conflict in the Middle East saw an escalation when the US bombed Iran’s three nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. The US strike came on the ninth day of Operation Rising Lion, under which Israel hit several nuclear facilities inside Iran, killing top military officials and nuclear scientists. The US carried out a strike in Iran using B-2 bombers, including the first-ever use of a 30,000-pound (14,000 kilograms) GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, also known as bunker busters, in combat. In response, Iran attacked the largest US military base in West Asia, Al-Udeid.