/Israel Hamas close to finalising ceasefire in Gaza? Trump says decision on peace proposal by Hamas likely in 24 hrs

US President Donald Trump on Friday (July 4) said that a decision by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on a “final proposal” for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza will become clear in the next 24 hours, reported Reuters. On being asked by the press whether Israel had accepted the conditions required to finalise a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas, Trump said, "We’ll see what happens, we are going to know over the next 24 hours."

Meanwhile, the Islamist group Hamas has sought guarantees that the new U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal would end the war in Gaza with Israel, reported Reuters, citing a source close to the militant group.

The Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza has so far claimed the lives of 56,000 Palestinians. The war has also led to hunger crisis, and displaced thousands of Gazans prompting accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. There are also allegations of war crimes carried out by the Israeli forces that are completely denied by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A previous two month ceasefire came to an end after Israeli strikes killed more than 400 Palestinians on March 18.

Abraham Accords

Meanwhile, Donald Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia about expanding the Abraham Accords, that his administration negotiated between Israel and some Gulf countries during his first term to normalise ties.

“It’s one of the things we talked about,” said Trump on his meeting with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman at the White House. “I think a lot of people are going to be joining the Abraham accords,” he added, hinting at the damage faced by Iran from recent US and Israeli strikes.

After the meeting with Trump, the Saudi Defense Minister spoke on the phone with Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces in this regard, reported Reuters, citing Axios.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is going to visit Washington next week.

