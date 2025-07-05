/Texas floods: At least 23 girls missing from Mystic Camp after deadly floods - Details inside

Deadly flash floods struck Camp Mystic, a Christian girls' summer retreat after torrential rains triggered a rise in water levels late Thursday night. Search operations have been going on as nearly two dozen girls have been missing, while at least 27 people have died.

The camp was located along the banks of the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, according to the New York Post, where the rains hit, causing deadly floods.

Within 90 minutes, the river surged by over 26 feet, submerging their cabins, vehicles and surrounding roads. There were 750 girls aged 7 to 17 attending Camp Mystic over the Fourth of July weekend, while around 23 remained unaccounted for as of Friday evening.

Many of those girls were evacuated in time, while others were swept away in the floods. The authorities said that the final number of missing children may vary since the communication lines are still down.

Who are the missing girls?

As the search operation is underway, family members have confirmed the identities of several missing girls, according to reports.

One of them was identified as Hanna Hadley, an 8-year-old girl. Her family described her as "cherubic", and they rushed from Dallas to stay near the search operation site.

Eloise Peck, another Dallas native was seen in a photo with two other missing friends, Lila Bonner and Renee Smajstria. Lila has been missing since the water level rose. 9-year-old Lainey Landry, described as "brave and sweet" by her mother, was also swept away in the floods. Moreover, Greta Toranzo, a student of Sinclair Elementary School in Houston, was also missing.

Apart from these girls, Kellyanne Lytal, Virginia Hollis, and Janie Hunt have also been missing since the floods hit the camp.

The officials have said that not all children are necessarily lost, adding that some could be struck under trees or in remote areas and they have been unable to communicate with them, BBC reported.

Trump admin calls it ‘horrible tragedy’

US President Donald Trump said that he and Melania Trump are praying for all the families impacted by this "horrible tragedy". He said that the Trump administration is working with State and Local Officials "on the ground in Texas in response to the tragic flooding that took place yesterday."

"Our Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, will be there shortly," he wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!"