Top 10 news:India becomes first country to land successfully near Moon's south pole and more

India on Wednesday became the first nation to land a craft near the Moon's south pole, a historic triumph for the world's most populous nation and its ambitious, cut-price space programme. The Chandrayaan-3 touched down at 6.04 pm India time as mission control technicians cheered wildly and embraced their colleagues.

With Vikram lander on the Moon, the rover Pragyan will wait for the lunar dust to settle before beginning to traverse the lunar terrain with its rear wheels which will leave the imprints of ISRO and India's national emblem on lunar surface.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath congratulated his team on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He also thanked PM Modi for being a part of the successful journey.

The BRICS 15th Plenary Session began in Johannesburg on Wednesday (August 23) with members calling for strengthening multilateralism for global development and security, and improving co-existence among the member countries.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 23) addressed the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. In his speech, Modi highlighted the bloc's contribution towards the developmental efforts of the global south.

Even as world leaders talk big about tackling climate change by reducing reliance on non-renewable energy, a new report has revealed the world’s largest 20 economies spent a record amount of money on burning fossil fuels last year.

Thailand’s jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was shifted to a hospital overnight from his detention as he faced health issues related to heart and high blood pressure on the first night after being jailed, a few hours after he returned to the country from years of exile, the police said.

Former US President Donald Trump says he will surrender on Thursday in an alleged conspiracy case to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He is expected to voluntarily surrender at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Trump faces 13 felony counts in Georgia related to the case.

Russia's General Sergei Surovikin, who was once the commander of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine, has been dismissed as head of the country's aerospace forces, local media reported.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in Baku on Wednesday, August 23.