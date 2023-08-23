India: 17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

At least 17 workers were killed and many are feared trapped after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near the Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday (August 23), local police said.

Media reports have said that around 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred about 21 kilometres from Aizawl around 10:00 am (IST).

"Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... Many others are still missing," a police officer said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his official X account that he was "pained" by the bridge mishap in Mizoram.

PM Modi said: "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

At least 17 workers were killed and several others feared trapped after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram, earlier today.



Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said he was deeply saddened over the loss of lives in the incident and expressed gratitude to all those who helped in the rescue operation.

"Under construction railway over a bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died. Search Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

