Russian sacks 'General Armageddon' not seen since Wagner mutiny: Report

Russia's General Sergei Surovikin, who was once the commander of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine, has been dismissed as head of the country's aerospace forces, local media reported.

Surovikin has not been seen in public since the Wagner Group's attempted mutiny in June. Reports had claimed that Surovikin had known about Yevgeny Prigozhin's planned coup, which failed.

Surovikin gained prominence as "General Armageddon" for his aggressive military strategies in Chechnya and Syria. He headed Russia's aerospace forces since October 2017.

Alexei Venediktov, a well-connected former head of the now-defunct Ekho Moskvy radio station, wrote on his Telegram channel that Surovikin had been removed by official decree. There was no official confirmation of the report and Venediktov didn't provide any further details.

Russia's state-run RIA news agency quoted a source as saying that the "ex-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin has been relieved of his post". Reports have claimed that Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov, Chief of Staff of the aerospace force, would temporarily replace Surovikin in his former role.

Earlier this month reports alleged that Surovikin was removed from his leadership role in Moscow's war on Ukraine and was under house arrest. Russia's RBC reported he had been dismissed now. RBC quoted an unnamed person familiar with the situation as saying that Surovikin is on "short-term leave".

The Wagner mutiny

Surovikin was officially named as an intermediary between Wagner and the army when Wagner's chief furiously accused Russian military leaders of failing to provide his forces with ammunition.

Surovikin made a highly unusual video appeal to the mercenary group after Prigozhin called for the toppling of Russia's military command on the night between June 23 and 24.

But in a turn of events, Prigozhin turned his forces back and agreed to a deal with the Kremlin to be exiled to Belarus less than 24 hours after his call.

Since then, Surovikin made no public appearances, causing speculation that he had been detained or removed from his post. In July, a lawmaker and former army officer from Russia's ruling party said that Surovikin was "resting" and "not available".

