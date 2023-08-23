BRICS 2023: India's Modi backs BRICS expansion, South Africa's Ramaphosa wishes Chandrayaan-3 success

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 23) addressed the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit. Modi in his speech highlighted the bloc's contribution towards the developmental efforts of the global south.

Modi started his speech by thanking President Ramaphosa of South Africa, this year's chair of the BRICS grouping, for the "wonderful arrangement" of the event.

"BRICS has undertaken a long and wonderful journey in the last two decades," said PM Modi, while adding that they have created a financial security net through the New Development Bank. He added, "New Development Bank is playing major role in building gobal south."

Also, he shared India's growth story with all attendees while saying that India was working day and night to bring positive changes to "the lives of common citizens."

“To give a new path to the BRICS agenda, India had put forth suggestions on issues such as railway research network, close cooperation between MSMEs, online BRICS database and startup firms. I am happy that a lot of progress was made on these issues,” he said.

Modi suggests mutual cooperation in the space sector

Indian PM Modi proposed BRICS cooperation in the space exploration consortium that will focus on space research and weather monitoring. He also suggested cooperation in education & technology & skill mapping.

"At a distance from here is located Tolstoy Farm the construction of which was done by Mahatma Gandhi 110 years back. By connecting the great ideas of India, Eurasia and Africa, Mahatma Gandhi placed a strong foundation of our unity and harmony," he said in his speech.

Modi supports BRICS expansion

PM Modi in his speech also backed the idea of BRICS expansion, prompting other leaders to clap in response. He later also called on all BRICS members to support the inclusion of the African Union into the G20 grouping.

South African president wishes Chandrayaan-3 success

While responding to PM Modi's speech at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit, Cyril Ramaphosa said h wanted to congratulate India for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"I would like to congratulate India, particularly as you speak about the need for cooperation in Space, in a few hours India's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 will be landing on the moon. We congratulate you. This for us, as the BRICS family, is a momentous occasion and we rejoice with you. We join you in the joy of this great achievement..." he said.

"Willing to donate more cheetahs to India, should you need to more cheetahs, you have come to the home of cheetahs", he further told the Indian PM.