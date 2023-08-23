Chandrayaan-3 is a success: A soft landing for Vikram lander, a giant leap for India's space odyssey

The Vikram lander of India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission achieved a safe soft-landing on the south pole of the Moon on Wednesday (Aug 23). The Chandrayaan-3 space mission's historic success has made India the first country in the world to land a spacecraft on Moon's south pole.

With Vikram lander on the Moon, and rover Pragyan beginning to traverse the lunar terrain with its rear wheels leaving the imprints of ISRO and India's national emblem on lunar surface, a wave of anticipation that swept the world's most populous nation since July 14 has achieved a glorious first conclusion.

The description of Chandrayaan-3 space mission's Vikram Lander making a small bounce on lunar surface during its moments of achieving the soft landing on usually dark southern pole of Moon make it the finest moment of India's space programme till date.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

'India🇮🇳,

I reached my destination

and you too!'

: Chandrayaan-3



Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.



Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023 ×

After days of prayers and hoping for the best, millions of Indians at home and abroad huddled around screens on Televisions, computers and phones as the world's fifth largest economy flexed its space muscles, stamping its name among the exceptional few of the world.

University auditoria across India were filled with youngsters witnessing the great heights achieved by their country's space programme. The festivities swept through the nation, as sweets became the staple of celebration, tears became expressions of joy, and sound of crackers marked the historic moment for over a billion Indians.

"This will fuel our passion for advancing space research and technology, and we eagerly anticipate the valuable insights this mission will contribute to our understanding of the lunar surface," said Dr Sanat K Biswas, Assistant Professor of a Space Systems Laboratory at New Delhi's Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology.

The institute was one among thousands across India that livestreamed the lunar landing on August 23.

The humble beginnings of India's space odyssey, symbolised within the image of the nose cone of an Indian rocket being transported on a bicycle to a launch site in Thumba in southern India's Kerala state in 1970s, have now leapt into the aspirations of India's space scientists to simply reach for the stars.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched into space from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh state's Sriharikota on July 14, 2023.

