Trump to surrender to authorities in Georgia tomorrow. Which jail is he likely to go?

Former US President Donald Trump says he will surrender on Thursday in an alleged conspiracy case to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He is expected to voluntarily surrender at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Trump faces 13 felony counts in Georgia related to the case.

Trump’s appearance in Georgia on August 23 would come a day after the first Republican primary debate. Donald Trump will not participate in the first Republican primary debate. He is currently the Republican Party’s front-runner for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The 77-year-old former president and the 18 co-defendants in the election racketeering case are to be booked at the Fulton County Jail, also known as the Rice Street Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Trump will not undergo standard booking procedure?

The standard booking procedure is for a defendant to be fingerprinted and to have a mugshot taken before they are released on bond.

Trump did not have to undergo the indignity of having a mugshot taken during his three previous arrests this year. In New York on charges of paying hush money to a porn star, in Florida for mishandling top secret government documents and in Washington on charges of conspiring to upend his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

But Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told reporters this month that when it comes to a booking at his jail, it doesn't matter your status. "We have a mug shot ready for you," Labat said.

Why Atlanta's Fulton County Jail is notorious?

The Justice Department opened a probe in July into conditions at the Fulton County Jail, where a number of detainees have died in recent years.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the jail currently houses more than 2,500 inmates, double the amount it was originally designed to hold in 1989.

Fulton County recently approved a $4 million settlement with the family of a 35-year-old man with mental health problems who was found dead in his cell covered in lice and bedbugs.

Attorney John Eastman was named as a co-defendant with the ex-president and was booked at the same Atlanta jail where Trump is expected to turn himself.

Following his booking, Trump will be subject to a court arrangement where he will be formally charged and enter a plea.

(With inputs from agencies)

