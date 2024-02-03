Top 10 news: US strikes Iran-backed groups in Iraq & Syria, Imran Khan and wife sentenced to 7 years, and more

Days after three US troops were killed in Jordan allegedly after attack by an Iraq-based and Iran-linked proxy militant group, the United States on Saturday (Feb 3) targeted a number of sites in both Iraq and Syria, pushing West Asia's edge of conflict further into the lines of war. At the time of filing this report, 40 militants have been killed in the US strikes. In other news, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to seven years of imprisonment each by a Rawalpindi court in the "un-Islamic nikah" case on Saturday (Feb 3).

Click on the headlines to read more.

US President Joe Biden said that he directed the country's military to strike targets in Syria and Iraq. Washington ordered attack on "IRGC [Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps] and affiliated militia". The United States has some 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in neighbouring Iraq as part of an international coalition against the Islamic State group, a jihadist organisation that once controlled swathes of both countries.

The case is related to their marriage which took place during Bushra Bibi's Iddat period. The verdict was announced by senior civil judge Qudratullah after the complaint was filed by Bushra’s former husband Khawar Fareed Maneka, who called their marriage “un-Islamic and illegal”, in a makeshift court located at the Adiala district jail.

Less than two weeks after the temple of Lord Ram was consecrated at his birthplace in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Bharatiya Janata Party co-founder Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred with the country's top civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. The 96-year-old veteran greeted media and people at his New Delhi residence shortly after the announcement was made.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill on Saturday hailed her "historic" appointment as Northern Ireland's new first minister, the first time a pro-Irish unity nationalist has led the UK territory's devolved government.

The Chile government on Friday (Feb 3) declared a state of emergency after a massive, rapidly expanding wildfire engulfed nearly 480 hectares encircling a residential area in the central Valparaiso region threatening hundreds of homes. The officials fear that the forest fires have claimed the lives of 10 people.

American writer E Jean Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kapalan has said that former United States president Donald Trump used a coded version of the C-word (C**t) against her during a deposition before she helped Carroll win the verdict in her defamation case against him. Kaplan made this remark during a podcast, reported The Guardian on Friday (Feb 2).

Three people were injured in a knife attack at a major railway station in Paris on Saturday (Feb 3). According to a report by the news agency AFP, the attack took place at the Gare de Lyon railway station. The attack occurred at 8 am local time leaving one person with serious injuries while two others were mildly wounded.

A fugitive boss of one of Italy's most violent mafia has been captured in France, the governments of both countries said on Friday (Feb 2). Marco Raduano was detained on the French island of Corsica, a report by the news agency AFP said. Raduano is on Europol's list of Europe's most wanted criminals. Italian authorities on Friday also announced the detention of Raduano's close aide Gianluigi Troiano, who was picked up near Granada in southern Spain.

Former opener Gautam Gambhir has asked the Indian fans not to overhype Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 209 in the first innings of the Vizag Test against England. Gambhir - the last Indian left-hander to complete a Test double ton (in 2008 against Australia), urged everyone to let Jaiswal enjoy his cricket instead of putting pressure on him.