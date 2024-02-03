'Honour for my principles': Advani reacts as PM Modi announces Bharat Ratna honour

Less than two weeks after the temple of Lord Ram was consecrated at his birthplace in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Bharatiya Janata Party co-founder Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred with the country's top civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. The 96-year-old veteran greeted media and people at his New Delhi residence shortly after the announcement was made.

Advani said he was humbled by the honour.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I have strobe to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability...," said Advani. #WATCH | Delhi | Government of India announces Bharat Ratna for veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.



Visuals from his residence as he greets the people and media here. pic.twitter.com/C0NLemHsZ2 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024 × The closest confidante of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani is credited to have crafted the BJP's rise to national prominence amid fierce electoral dominance of Indian National Congress in the late 1980s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Feb 2) said that he spoke to LK Advani and congratulated him on being conferred this honour.

"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental," Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 73, said of the BJP veteran who served as India's home minister and later as deputy prime minister in the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's administration.

Narendra Modi (first from right) with LK Advani (third from right) during Gujarat leg of Ram Rath Yatra in September 1990 | File

"His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister," Prime Minister Modi, who as a 40-year-old helped Advani for the Gujarat leg of consequential Rath Yatra, added further. The DCM Toyota mini truck-turned-chariot that Advani turned to in Gujarat's Somnath on September 25, 1990 fell short of its final goal of reaching Ayodhya that year.

But two years later, Advani's Rath Yatra is credited to have galvanised the support for the building of Ram Temple in Ayodhya where a 16th-century mosque existed until December 6, 1992.

Archaeological evidence later reportedly confirmed that the mosque was built on the ruins of an ancient temple.

On January 22, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Advani's fellow party worker during 1990 Rath Yatra aimed to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya, in fact led the consecration ceremony at the religious place. I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a… pic.twitter.com/Ya78qjJbPK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024 × Advani fought tirelessly for India's culture, people: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who succeeded Advani as Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Gujarat's Gandhinagar constituency in 2019, also reacted to his predecessor senior leader's Bharat Ratna recipience.

"Extremely happy with the announcement of awarding 'Bharat Ratna' to our senior leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of the country, respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani," Shah wrote on X.

"Advani ji has been dedicated to serving the country and his countrymen selflessly throughout his life. While holding various constitutional responsibilities like the Deputy Prime Minister of the country, he did unprecedented work for the security, unity and integrity of the country with his strong leadership. Advani ji is known as the politician who set the standards of authenticity in Indian politics. In his long public life, he fought tirelessly for the issues related to the country, culture and people. His immense contribution towards the party and ideology cannot be summed up in words. The decision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to honor him with 'Bharat Ratna' is also an honor for crores of countrymen," Shah added.

Both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah galvanised support for Advani in Gandhinagar in the 1990s when the Bharatiya Janata Party was rising to national prominence between the waves of Ram Temple movement and the promulgation of reservation for Other Backward Castes.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also thanked Prime Minister Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna to LK Advani.

Also watch | India: BJP veteran leader LK Advani to get Bharat Ratna × Taking to X, Singh said that Advani has also played an important role in keeping the unity and integrity of India intact.

"The decision to award Bharat Ratna to the revered Lal Krishna Advani ji, an inspiration to all of us and a senior leader of the country, has brought great joy and happiness. He is a symbol of purity, dedication and determination in politics," he wrote.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also expressed happiness over government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on LK Advani.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said that while he and Advani subscribe to different political ideologies, the BJP leader was a distinct parliamentarian.