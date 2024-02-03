E Jean Carroll's lawyer says Trump used coded version of C-word against her

American writer E Jean Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kapalan has said that former United States president Donald Trump used a coded version of the C-word (C**t) against her during a deposition before she helped Carroll win the verdict in her defamation case against him. According to a report by The Guardian late Friday (Feb 2), Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan made this remark during a podcast.

Trump used the coded version of the C-word while he was deposed at his Mar-a-Lago resort as part of an unrelated case where he was accused of collaborating with a fraudulent marketing company. The case has been dismissed.

'See you next Tuesday': The coded version

"So with the fraud deposition we go through, we end about 4:00 in the afternoon, and, we come in the room and I say, I’m done asking questions. And I immediately hear from the other side. Off the record, off the record, off the record. So they must have planned it. And he looks at me from across the table and says, see you next Tuesday," she said.

The coded version here was “See you next Tuesday,” The Guardian reported. This phrase is well known for a misogynistic insult against a woman- "See you" becomes "C" and "U" and "next Tuesday" becomes "N" and "T," the report added.

'Didn't initially understand what Trump said'

Kaplan said during the podcast that she did not initially understand what Trump's remark meant. "And I thank God had no idea what that meant. So I said to him, what are you talking about? I’m coming back on Wednesday. It’s literally it was an honest answer, I had no idea what he was talking about. Then we get into the car," she said.

The lawyer's colleagues later told her what Trump's phrase "See you next Tuesday" meant. “Had I known, I for sure would have gotten angry … I looked like I was being above it all, which I wasn’t. I just did not know,” Kaplan added.

She further said that Trump also threw a tantrum that day when his legal team offered to provide lunch to Kaplan and her associates.