India: Punjab's governor resigns in a sudden move, cites 'personal reasons'

In a sudden move, the governor of the Indian state of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit resigned citing “personal reasons and certain other commitments". The resignation of Purohit came a day after he met Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

"Due to my reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige," wrote Purohit, in his letter which he submitted to the President.

Spat between Governor and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

The governor submitted his resignation days after getting engaged in a bitter war of words with state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Last year in August, a letter was sent to the chief minister in which he had warned him that he could suggest imposition of President's rule in the state and also start criminal proceedings if no replies were given to his letters.



Governor Purohit, in his latest communication to Mann, reiterated that he was not receiving any replies from him on his previous letters, and further threatened to send a report to the president on "failure of constitutional mechanism".