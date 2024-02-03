India: Punjab's governor resigns in a sudden move, cites 'personal reasons'
The resignation of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit came one day after he held talks with the country's Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital
In a sudden move, the governor of the Indian state of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit resigned citing “personal reasons and certain other commitments".
The resignation of Purohit came a day after he met Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
"Due to my reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige," wrote Purohit, in his letter which he submitted to the President.
Spat between Governor and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
The governor submitted his resignation days after getting engaged in a bitter war of words with state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
#Punjab Governor #BanwarilalPurohit resigns from the post due to personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/nKNOIIRYyh— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 3, 2024
Last year in August, a letter was sent to the chief minister in which he had warned him that he could suggest imposition of President's rule in the state and also start criminal proceedings if no replies were given to his letters.
Governor Purohit, in his latest communication to Mann, reiterated that he was not receiving any replies from him on his previous letters, and further threatened to send a report to the president on "failure of constitutional mechanism".
The governor had "threatened the peace-loving people" of the state, claimed CM Mann while replying to the letter and emphasising that law and order has been in complete control.
On August 31, 2021, Purohit took charge as the Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator.
Purohit had served as MP thrice from Nagpur (twice from the Congress and once from the BJP) and was appointed as Tamil Nadu's governor in 2016 and Assam's governor in 2017.
The governor's resignation also comes after the Chandigarh mayoral elections in which the allegations of rigging were raised by the ruling AAP and the party had moved the Supreme Court, seeking an early decision on its plea.
