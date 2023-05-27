Top 10 news: Ukraine 'ready to begin' counteroffensive against Russia, hackers leak Tesla files and more

A top Ukrainian war chief has revealed that the war-torn nation is ready to launch its much-anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, revealed in that the assault to reclaim territory from President Vladimir Putin's occupying forces could begin at any time, be it "tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week". Meanwhile, hundreds of German civil servants working in Russia were expelled in a latest diplomatic escalation between both countries.

The country, as per reports, has been meticulously planning its counter-offensive for months, utilising the time to train troops and receive military equipment from Western allies.

Russia hit back at US President Joe Biden who raised concerns against Moscow’s move to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, saying that Washington doesn’t have a stand on the issue as it has been doing the same in Europe.

China's Cyberspace Administration has announced the deletion of 1.4 million social media posts as part of a two-month investigation into various issues, including misinformation, illegal profiteering, and impersonation of state officials.

Police in India's Jammu and Kashmir arrested a terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taeba outfit, officials said on Saturday. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Mohd Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa locality, reports in the local media said. During the search, one grenade was recovered from his possession.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was "shocked" by a letter he received on Friday from Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan demanding the removal of his ambassador to Sudan, according to his spokesperson.

In a report by Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper, which cited 100 gigabytes of confidential information disclosed by a whistleblower, Tesla has failed to safeguard data from customers, employees, and business partners, reported Guardian. The report also suggests that the carmaker has received thousands of consumer complaints about its driver assistance system.

Pope Francis returns to duties following day off due to fever and exhaustion Pope Francis returned to his duties on Saturday after taking a day off due to a fever. The 86-year-old pontiff, who was hospitalised for bronchitis about two months ago, had a busy schedule of private audiences planned for the day, said the Vatican.

India's top anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) busted an ISIS-linked terror module on Saturday, May 27. The NIA arrested three people in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh following overnight raids at 13 locations in Jabalpur, over 800 km south of New Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who can currently be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Citadel, recently revealed that she reimbursed a production for the expenses they had incurred on her after she withdrew from filming just two days into the project.