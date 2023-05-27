Kyiv's much awaited counter-offensive can begin 'tomorrow, day after or in a week': Top Ukraine war chief

A top Ukrainian war chief has revealed that the war-torn nation is ready to launch its much-anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, revealed in an interview with the BBC that the assault to reclaim territory from President Vladimir Putin's occupying forces could begin at any time, be it "tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week".

A key figure in President Volodymyr Zelensky's de facto war cabinet, Danilov also confirmed that some Wagner mercenary forces were withdrawing from the city of Bakhmut — which has been the site of intense battles. However, he cautioned they were "regrouping to another three locations" and would continue their fight against Ukraine.

Responding to reports about the looming threat of nuclear weapons, Danilov said that he was "absolutely calm" about the deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus by Russia and that it was not news to Ukraine.

The country, as per reports, has been meticulously planning its counter-offensive for months, utilising the time to train troops and receive military equipment from Western allies. However, Russian forces have also been fortifying their defences in preparation for the upcoming counter-offensive.

For Ukraine, the stakes are high. The nation needs to show its citizens and Western allies it can break through Russian lines, overcome the military deadlock, and reclaim its sovereign territory.

Danilov emphasised the importance of avoiding mistakes and warned that the Ukraine government had "no right to make a mistake" as he believes this is a historic opportunity that Ukraine cannot afford to miss.

When questioned about the readiness of Ukrainian forces for the offensive, Danilov stressed the troops' constant state of readiness, noting that their commitment to defending their country does not depend on time.

"We are always ready. The same as we were ready to defend our country at any time. And it is not a question of time," he said.

"We have to understand that that historic opportunity that is given to us - by God - to our country, we cannot lose, so we can truly become an independent, big European country," he added.

Dismissing speculations that the counter-offensive had already begun, the war chief clarified the Ukrainian armed forces have been engaged in demolishing Russian control centres and military equipment since February 24th 2022 — the start of Russia's invasion.

Emphasising the responsibility they have, he said that naming specific dates for the start of the offensive would be imprudent.

"It could happen tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week."

"It would be weird if I were to name dates of the start of that or those events. That cannot be done…. We have a very responsible task before our country. And we understand that we have no right to make a mistake," he remarked.

Bakhmut, a key region in the ongoing conflict, has been the location of huge amounts of carnage and casualties.

Defending Ukraine's military's decision to fight for an extended period in Bakhmut, despite the heavy casualties, he said "Bakhmut is our land, our territory, and we must defend it."

"If we start leaving every settlement, that could get us to our western border, as Putin wanted from the first days of the war." Acknowledging that Ukraine currently controls only a small part of the city, Danilov emphasised the significant role Bakhmut has played in the war.

