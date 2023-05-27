Moscow schools US for criticising deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus

A day after US President Joe Biden criticised Russia for deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Moscow has responded. Russia's embassy in the United States released a statement dismissing the criticism, adding that Moscow was moving ahead with the deployment.

"It is the sovereign right of Russia and Belarus to ensure their security by means we deem necessary amidst of a large-scale hybrid war unleashed by Washington against us," read the statement.

"The measures we undertake are fully consistent with our international legal obligations."

The consulate called out the USA for its hypocrisy as Washington had deployed hoards of nuclear weapons in Europe to keep enemies in check.

"The United States has been for decades maintaining a large arsenal of its nuclear weapons in Europe. Together with its NATO allies it participates in nuclear sharing arrangements and trains for scenarios of nuclear weapons use against our country," the embassy added.

Tactical nuclear arms are battlefield weapons that, while devastating, have a smaller yield compared to long-range strategic weapons.

WATCH | Russia-Ukraine war: Why is Russia sending nuclear arms to Belarus? × Biden not enthused by the deployment Notably, on Friday, Biden said he felt "extremely negative" about the prospect of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.

''Extremely negative is my reaction," Biden told reporters before he left Washington for Camp David. Lukashenko announces the deployment On Thursday, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko announced Russia has started moving tactical nuclear weapons to his country.

"The transfer of nuclear munitions has begun," Lukashenko told reporters during a visit to Moscow.

“We had to prepare storage areas and stuff. We have done this, so the movement of nuclear weapons has already begun," he added.

It was in March earlier this year that Russian President Vladimir Putin first announced plans to move Russia's tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. Putin's announcement had spurred fears of nuclear conflict, but experts and governments said it was unlikely that the move would change the course of the conflict.

Notably, this is the first time since 1991 when the Soviet Union collapsed that Russia is deploying such bombs outside Russia. Interestingly, after the balkanisation of the Soviet Union, Ukraine briefly held the title of the third-largest nuclear power in the world. Still reeling from the effects of disintegration, Moscow had left thousands of nuclear arms on Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine could have easily dominated the world order with the stockpile of nuclear arsenal it had. However, in the years to come, the USA, UK and other Western powers persuaded it to give up on nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies)