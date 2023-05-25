Russia has begun moving nuclear weapons to Belarus, says Lukashenko

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday (May 25) that Russia has begun moving nuclear weapons to the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to move Russia's tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus in March. As of publishing of this story on Thursday, there was no reaction from Russia on latest movement of its nuclear assets.

"The transfer of nuclear munitions has begun," Lukashenko told reporters during a visit to Moscow.

Lukashenko and his regime are staunch allies of Putin. Belarus borders Ukraine as well as Russia. Lukashenko has allowed Russia to use Belarus' territory as a launchpad for Russia's Ukraine offensive

Putin had drawn condemnation from the West after he declared in the month of March this year that Russia would move tactical nuclear weapons in Belrusian territory.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Thursday said the move would "not only endanger the lives of Belarusians but also create a new threat against Ukraine and all of Europe."

"It will make Belarusians hostages to Russian imperial ambitions," Tikhanovskaya added. She was quoted by AFP.

Tactical nuclear arms are battlefield weapons that, while devastating, have a smaller yield compared to long-range strategic weapons.

Putin's announcement had spurred fears of nuclear conflict, but experts and governments said it was unlikely that the move would change the course of the conflict.

Belarusian troops began training on nuclear-capable Russian missile systems in April. Ukraine says downed 36 Russian drones Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukrainian military had downed 36 Russian drones. He alleged that Russia was trying to terrorise Ukraine.

"The enemy continued to terrorise Ukraine by launching 36 Shaheds. None reached their target," Zelensky said in a social media post.

"I'm grateful to our air defence forces for the 100 percent result."

Russia subjected Ukraine to a campaign of aerial bombardments on key infrastructure during winter months but those attacks had waned recently.

"In total, 36 barrage munitions were launched from the northern and southern directions. The enemy presumably aimed to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities in the western regions of Ukraine," the defence ministry said.

"All 36 Shaheds were shot down!"

Ukraine has become increasingly adept at taking down waves of Russian cruise missiles and drones after appealing to Western allies for greater air defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies)

