Pope Francis returns to duties following day off due to fever and exhaustion

Pope Francis returned to his duties on Saturday after taking a day off due to a fever. The 86-year-old pontiff, who was hospitalised for bronchitis about two months ago, had a busy schedule of private audiences planned for the day, said the Vatican.

The previous day, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni had explained that the pope would not be holding audiences "due to a feverish state".

Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin attributed the pope's fatigue to his demanding schedule and said he was "tired".

Pope Francis, according to his published schedule, had eight meetings the day before — Thursday.

The pope's next public appearance is scheduled for Sunday when he will conduct a mass at St. Peter's Basilica to celebrate Pentecost, followed by the traditional Regina Coeli prayer. On Monday, he will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Pope Francis' health issues Francis, who has been the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics since 2013, has faced a series of health challenges over the past year. These range from persistent knee pain to his recent hospitalisation for bronchitis.

In late March, the pope was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome because of breathing difficulties and remained there for three nights. He received treatment with antibiotics for bronchitis.

Upon his discharge on April 1, he greeted well-wishers with a smile and a joke, quipping, "I am still alive!"

In the past, Pope Francis has expressed the belief that his papacy would be short-lived. In 2014, he told reporters he expected it to last only a few years.

"This will last a short time, two or three years, and then we go to the house of the father," he said before making a chopping gesture and a whistling sound.

During his earlier years as Pope, Francis as per Reuters appeared sprightly and had a slimmer figure. However, his current health condition has led to the use of a cane and a wheelchair because of a persistent knee ailment. His sedentary lifestyle within the Vatican, which began before his leg problem, has caused a noticeable increase in his waistline. Is retirement on the cards for Pope Francis? These health issues have raised concerns and led to speculation about the possibility of him choosing to retire instead of serving for life, as his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI did.

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI made history by becoming the first pope since the Middle Ages to resign from his position.

However, despite these physical challenges, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, with its nearly 1.4 billion followers, has dismissed suggestions that he is prepared to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor and retire.

"You don't run the Church with a knee but with a head," he reportedly told an aide.

This remark came after he started occasionally using a wheelchair in public for the first time on May 5, 2022.

