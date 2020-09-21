Top 10 news today: Navalny accuses Russia, China threatens Taiwan and more

Navalny accuses Russia of withholding an 'important piece of evidence'

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told Russia on Monday to hand over the clothes he was wearing when he fell into a coma last month and accused Moscow of withholding an important piece of evidence in his case. Read more

'Set off war': China threatens retaliation after US diplomat's visit to Taiwan

China ramped up its rhetoric over Taiwan on Monday, describing any support for its independence as "doomed to fail", and threatened retaliation against US diplomatic visits to the island. Read more

US Space Force deploys its first troops to Arabian Peninsula

The newly formed US Space Force is deploying its first troops, not to space but to the Arabian Peninsula. Read more

Kavkaz 2020: Russia hosts military drills with China, Belarus and Pakistan

Russia on Monday kicked off its large-scale week-long Caucasus 2020 (Kavkaz 2020) military exercises along with China, Belarus, and Pakistan. Read more

Nepal banks and companies helping China, Iran skirt US sanctions: FinCEN Files

Some banks and companies in Nepal are allegedly involved in transferring money obtained suspiciously from oversees, an investigation made by the Center for Investigative Journalism (CIJ), Nepal along with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and BuzzFeed has revealed. Read more

China's PLA video showing attack on US airbase uses footage from Hollywood

China's air force has released a video showing nuclear-capable H-6 bombers carrying out a simulated attack on what appears to be Andersen Air Force Base on the US Pacific island of Guam. Read more

Belarus opposition leader urges European Union to approve sanctions

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday urged the EU to show courage and step up its support for her movement, as the bloc's internal squabbles about sanctions rolled on. Read more

UN to not reimpose sanctions on Iran until nod given by Security Council: Guterres

China's ByteDance says TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump

Egypt announces discovery of 27 coffins buried 2,500 years ago