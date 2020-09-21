UN to not reimpose sanctions on Iran until nod given by Security Council: Guterres

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has said that the global body would not give in to US demands to reimpose sanctions on Iran until he gets such nod from its security council.

Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a 30-day process that will reimpose sanctions on Iran, a move rejected by 13 of the UNSC members saying that the mechanism is void as Washington left the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018.

Also read | US to slap sanctions on over two dozen targets tied to Iran arms

The secretary-general in a letter addressed to the council president said the "Security Council has taken no action subsequent to the receipt of the letter of the US Secretary of state, neither have any of its members or its president".

Also read | Iran says US faces 'maximum isolation' as world powers dismiss sanctions

He added the UNSC presidents for August and Septembers have indicated that they couldn't take any action in this matter.

Therefore, "it is not for the secretary-general to proceed as if no such uncertainty exists," he added.

Pompeo on Saturday warned of "consequences" to countries that "fail to fulfil their obligations to implement" the sanctions on Iran.

Major US allies the UK, France and Germany on Friday told the council that UN sanctions relief on Iran would continue and any move to reimpose these measures would be incapable of legal effect."