Top 10 news: Russian TV shows videos of two US vets captured in Ukraine, & more

A video of the first Americans captured by Russian forces since the beginning of Ukraine's invasion has been broadcasted by Russian state television. In other news, slamming a European court's intervention to stop a deportation flight to Rwanda, Britain's interior minister Priti Patel said the move was politically motivated and The European Union's executive recommended that Ukraine and Moldova become candidates for membership, a milestone in their potential path from ex-Soviet republics to developed economies in the world's largest trading bloc.

Watch | Russian TV shows videos of two US vets captured in Ukraine

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, two US military veterans who went missing last week while fighting in Ukraine, are from Alabama. The two soldiers are being held by Russian-backed separatist forces in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine according to RT.

UK slams European court ruling on Rwanda as 'politically motivated'

Following a series of legal challenges on human rights grounds, Britain's plan to send 130 asylum seekers on a one-way ticket for resettlement in Rwanda whittled down to zero.

GALLERY | In pics-Which are EU candidate countries and what's their status now?

If the European Commission's decision is ratified as expected next week at a summit, it will be a morale boost for Kyiv and further Western snub for Russian President Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine in February.

Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul under terror attack; at least two dead

A Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul was targeted by many bombs and gunfire on Saturday. After the blasts, media organisations published a video of the explosions in Kabul's Karta Parwan neighbourhood and in the neighbourhood is the Karte Parwan Gurdwara.

GALLERY | Why is China denying Hong Kong was a UK colony?

Hong Kong is preparing to introduce new middle school textbooks that will deny the Chinese territory was ever a British colony. China’s Communist rulers say the semi-autonomous city and the nearby former Portuguese colony of Macao were merely occupied by foreign powers and that China never relinquished sovereignty over them.

Dinesh Karthik: The finisher who is far from finished

DK is the finisher, on and off the field. He will not finish until he is part of India's flight enroute Australia for the T20 World Cup (or maybe even dream of being part of the 2023 ODI World Cup).

French cinema legend Jean-Louis Trintignant dies at age 91

French actor Jean-Louis Trintignant, whose career was launched at the same time as Brigitte Bardot with the 1956 film "And God Created Woman" died Friday at the age of 91, his ex-wife Nadine Trintignant said.

GALLERY | In pics - Double-decker seats that can change airplane travel forever

Alejandro Núñez Vicente's Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept can be a gamechanger for the aviation industry as it can accommodate more people because of the double-decker design.

Vladimir Putin forced to delay keynote speech after hackers crash internet

The speech from Putin did not start on time due to an issue with the connectivity at the venue and Kremlin confirmed that it was delayed by a little over 100 minutes.

Indian government tweaks Agneepath scheme after protests intensify

The Indian government has tweaked the Agneepath scheme following massive protests all across the country. After completion of the four-year service tenure, there will be 10 per cent reservations for the ‘Agniveers’ in central government jobs.