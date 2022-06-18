In pics - Double-decker seats that can change airplane travel forever

Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 06:00 PM(IST)

The leg room has always been a major problem for people travelling in airplanes but thanks to a new design by Alejandro Núñez Vicente, the economy class travel will change forever.

Double decker airplane

Alejandro Núñez Vicente's Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept can be a gamechanger for the aviation industry as it can accommodate more people because of the double-decker design.

Grand premiere

The design, which was nominated in the 2021 Crystal Cabin Awards, will be showcased in AIX, one of the world's biggest aviation shows in the world.

Seating plan

Núñez Vicente's prototype shows two levels of seating for passengers with a ladder-like step helping the travellers to climb on to the top level

Cabin luggage space

The design shown in the prototype model also gets rid of the overhead cabin space. The design incorporates a separate space between the two level of seating that can take care of the combined luggage belonging to all six travellers

Practical application

The prototype has generated mixed emotions among the people, but Alejandro Núñez Vicente believes the design can be implemented in a Boeing 747, Airbus A330 or any other medium to large wide-body airplane in the near future

