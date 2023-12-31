Top 10 news: Russia launches drone strikes on Kharkiv, Xi hails China's economy in New Year speech, & more

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday (Dec 31) during his address to the nation marking the new year said that "the motherland will surely be reunified". "Compatriots on both sides of the (Taiwan) Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose to share in the glory of national rejuvenation," he said. Previously, Xi has said that China would never rule out the move to exert force in order to bring Taiwan under its control. In other news, President Vladimir Putin said Russia would "never back down" as he addressed Russian citizens with his traditional New Year's speech from Kremlin.

Click here to read more:

President Vladimir Putin said Russia would "never back down" as he addressed Russian citizens with his traditional New Year's speech from Kremlin. Residents of Kamchatka and Chukotka, where the New Year arrives early as the time difference with Moscow is plus 9 hours were the first to see Putin make the address.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday (Dec 31) said that China would "surely be reunified" during his address to the nation marking the new year, as per state media reports. "All Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," state news agency Xinhua said.

Russia on Sunday (Dec 31) claimed that it attacked military facilities in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight, including a hotel housing military commanders and "foreign mercenaries", calling it retaliation for Ukraine's strikes on Belgorod the previous day.

Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping companies, on Sunday (Dec 31) said that it was suspending the passage of its vessels through a significant Red Sea strait for 48 hours after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked one of its merchant ships. The Maersk Hangzhou container ship, which was heading towards Port Suez in Egypt from Singapore, reported being hit by a missile while transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed South Africa for launching a case against the former's alleged "genocidal" acts in Gaza at the International Case of Justice (ICJ). Netanyahu claimed that Israel displayed "morality" in the war, news agency AFP reported.

"We will continue our defensive war, the justice and morality of which is without peer," Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv.

Years after attempting to pay homage to the late Diego Maradona by trying to retire his famous number 10 jersey, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has again raised its voice to do so for the modern-day great and World Cup winner Lionel Messi. Much like the legendary Maradona - still regarded as the greatest of his time, Messi – perhaps the most decorated footballer in history, also wears the same number jersey.

Vermont's Middlebury College was mourning the death of one of its students on Friday (Dec 29) as it released a grieving statement about “brilliant” Arianna Kamal. The 18-year-old student on Thursday (Dec 28) was found dead inside her house in a rich enclave outside Boston – one of the wealthiest in Massachusetts – along with her Indian-origin parents; Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena.

For the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, New Year celebrations were held in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area. The Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir had organised a musical event at Srinagar’s Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower area). Hundreds of people gathered at the clock tower to participate in the New Year celebrations.

The Indian government on Sunday (Dec 31) said that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967 for the next five years. The ban has been implemented for "fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda" in the union territory.