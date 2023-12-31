China 'will surely be reunified', says President Xi Jinping in New Year's speech

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday (Dec 31) said that China would "surely be reunified" during his address to the nation marking the new year, as per state media reports.

"All Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," state news agency Xinhua said.

He further said that the Chinese economy had transformed into "more resilient and dynamic" in the year 2023 even though the financial figures continue to disenchant post-COVID-19.

Xi on state broadcaster CCTV said that the economy had "weathered the storm" and become "more resilient and dynamic than before".

He also lauded the promotion of "high-quality development" and emerging industries such as electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar panels.

He said next year "We must consolidate and enhance the positive trend of economic recovery, and achieve long-term economic stability".

Yet he also acknowledged some hardship, saying "Some companies are facing operating pressure (and) some people are encountering difficulties in employment and living conditions".

"All of these things concern me greatly," he said.

"Our goal is both ambitious and yet very simple. In the end, it is to help people live better lives."

During his Sunday speech, Xi said that "the motherland will surely be reunified".

"Compatriots on both sides of the (Taiwan) Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose to share in the glory of national rejuvenation," he said.

Previously, Xi has said that China would never rule out the move to exert force in order to bring Taiwan under its control.

Xi sends greetings to Putin

Earlier on Sunday, Xi also extended New Year greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin hailing the move to strengthen ties with Moscow in the year 2023, as per an official readout from the foreign ministry.

Xi said, "The material and public opinion foundation of our relationship has become stronger", according to CCTV.

"In the face of changes unseen in a century and a turbulent regional and international situation, China-Russia relations have maintained healthy and stable development and moved steadily in the right direction," Xi said.

"Under our joint leadership, political mutual trust between the two sides has further deepened, strategic coordination has drawn closer, and mutually beneficial cooperation has continued to achieve new results," he was quoted as saying.