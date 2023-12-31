Jammu and Kashmir: Indian government declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat 'unlawful association' under UAPA

The Indian government on Sunday (Dec 31) said that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967 for the next five years.

The ban has been implemented for "fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda" in the union territory.

"The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K," Shah posted on X.

He added, "Under PM Narendra Modi Ji's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith." The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 31, 2023

In a statement, the Indian Home Ministry's statement said, "The objective of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) is to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir. This organization has been involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. Many criminal cases have been registered against this organization under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, RPC and IPC etc. (sic)"

TeH (J&K) was founded by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who passed away in 2021. Geelani was often condemned in India for his hardline views and was mostly kept under house arrest since the 2010 Kashmir unrest. The group was founded on August 7 in 2004 after Geelani quit his former party Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir.

Recently, the Indian government declared the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA) as an 'unlawful association' for "supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule" in J&K. The announcement has been implemented with immediate effect and is for the next five years.