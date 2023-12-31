LIVE TV
India's 2023: G20 summit, 'Melodi' selfie feature in Prime Minister's Office highlights

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 31, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
India's G20 presidency alongside Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni during COP28 summit | PMO via X/@sidhant Photograph:(Twitter)

In 2023, New Delhi's rising economic clout coincided with its presidency of the grouping of the world's wealthiest economies: the G20

The year-end pictures released by the Indian Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had the viral 'Melodi' selfie clicked by Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the spotlight. 

The selfie, clicked during the COP28 summit in Dubai, became the most viral political selfie of all time. 

Italy is set to host the G7 summit next year and India, a regular invitee, is most likely to be included. 

The 'melodi' selfie: Viral moment of 2023

On December 2, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart, Georgia Meloni, along the sidelines of the COP28 climate action summit in Dubai. 

Meloni posted a selfie with Modi on Friday with the hashtag Melodi, a fusion of the last names of the two leaders.

"Good friends at COP28," the Italian far-right leader captioned the photo. Modi reposted it on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Meeting friends is always a delight." The photo soon went viral and the hashtag Melodi was trending on the internet. 

Which other pictures made it to PMO's 'year-end' highlights?

Among 23 exclusive photos of PM Modi released by PMO from the year 2023, four are of his meetings with world leaders including the US President in Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, and having pan with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Delhi.

Besides, one picture is that of PM Modi at the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi representing Bharat.

In a year when Moscow dodged an unprecedented mutiny bullet, Washington and Beijing wrangled with a consequential geo-economic confrontation over the development of semiconductors, the Israel-Palestine conflict entered its worst phase in decades — New Delhi's rising economic clout coincided with its presidency of the grouping of world's wealthiest economies: G20. 

But throughout 2023, New Delhi continued its emergence as a capital of significance. 

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

