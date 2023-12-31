US: School, college mourn death of Indian-origin student Arianna in ‘murder-suicide’ case

Vermont's Middlebury College was mourning the death of one of its students on Friday (Dec 29) as it released a grieving statement about “brilliant” Arianna Kamal.

The 18-year-old student on Thursday (Dec 28) was found dead inside her house in a rich enclave outside Boston – one of the wealthiest in Massachusetts – along with her Indian-origin parents; Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena.

A preliminary investigation by police hinted at a potential murder-suicide case and a “deadly incident of domestic violence,” said Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

"All I can tell you is there was a gun on the premises, and it was apparent to all those that went in that all three members of the family were dead," he said. Morrissey said the handgun was found near Rakesh Kamal.

Statement by Vermont's Middlebury College

According to the statement, Arianna Kamal was a first-year student at the college and a member of the Class of 2027.

Teachers at the college described Arianna “as a brilliant student and an amazing singer” who recently read at Middlebury’s Lessons and Carols service and who sang in the College Choir, said the statement.

“Once we return from the break, we will work with Aria’s friends and possibly with her extended family to plan an appropriate remembrance. We will share details once they become available,” it added.

The letter, which came from the leaders of Student Affairs, also urged the community members to take care of themselves and report any incident of domestic violence.

Milton Academy School also mourning

Arianna Kamal had just started attending college after graduating from Milton Academy, a coeducational boarding and day school.

The school also shared a written statement on Friday.

"Our thoughts are with all members of the Kamal family, their friends and our entire school community," the school said.

"Aria was a sweet, smart, kind young woman who was just beginning to realize her full potential. Her mother, Teena, who served as president of our Upper School Parents’ Association, was a committed and caring advocate for both parents and students at Milton. This is a devastating loss to our community."