US: Indian-origin couple, teen daughter found dead inside $5 million mansion

A rich Indian-origin couple and their teen daughter's dead bodies were found in their luxurious mansion which was located at one of the poshest enclaves in Massachusetts, United States.

57-year-old Rakesh Kamal, along with his wife Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter Ariana were found dead inside their house on Thursday evening (Dec 28), said Norfolk District Attorney (DA) Michael Morrissey.

The authorities said that the preliminary investigation hinted at a "deadly incident of domestic violence" with no outside involvement.

The Kamal family, which had Indian origin, had established a company within the tech industry in the United States. Rakesh Kamal was running an education systems company called EduNova, which later went defunct.

Financial crisis wipes out entire family

Rakesh Kamal, who is an alumnus of Boston University, Stanford University and MIT Sloan School of Management, had an extensive career in the field of education consulting and started an Ed-tech company with his wife in 2016.

EduNova marketed a 'student success system' which was designed to improve the grades of students in middle school, high school, and college, reported The Boston Globe newspaper.

Initially, the company was performing well which helped the Kamals in purchasing the 19,000-square-foot estate – that had 11 bedrooms – for $4 million in 2019, as per the state records.

However, as per the records, the company was dissolved in December 2021 and the couple had to face a financial crisis. A year ago, their sprawling mansion went into foreclosure and was bought by the Massachusetts-based Wilsondale Associates LLC for $3 million. When it was sold, the estate was estimated to be worth $5.45 million.

Teena Kamal, who is an alumna of Delhi University in India and Harvard University, also filed for bankruptcy in September 2022 which clearly emphasised the financial distress that the couple was under.

How did cops find the family dead on Thursday?

The police received a call at 7.24 pm local time on Thursday evening (Dec 28) from the Kamal family's relative who had come to meet them after receiving no updates from them for days.

The officials said that the Kamal family's three members were the only ones who were living in the mansion at the time and added that the area, which was one of the richest in the state, was "a nice neighbourhood, a safe community."

The police found the bodies of Rakesh, Teena, and Ariana inside the house. The Norfolk District Attorney said that the motive behind the "terrible tragedy" will only be revealed after investigation.

He added that only after the ruling of the medical examiner they will be able to decide if this is a suicide or a murder. He added that a gun was found near the body of Rakesh Kamal.

"All I can tell you is there was a gun on the premises, and it was apparent to all those that went in that all three members of the family were dead," Morrissey said.