Top 10 news: Putin warns Poland against aggression towards Belarus, & more

In response to Poland bolstering security across its borders, Putin in a stern warning to Warsaw, said that an attack against Belarus will be considered an attack against Moscow itself. Meanwhile, the diplomatic showdown because of the Sweden Quran burning protests continued as two middle east giants, Saudi Arabia and Iran, condemned the country for allowing the desecration of the holy book.

In news AI-related news, the White House said Friday that OpenAI and other tech giants have committed that they would make their technology safer with features like watermarks on fabricated images.

Saudi Arabia and Iran summoned Swedish diplomats to mark protest against Sweden for allowing the burning of the holy book Quran. Sweden had granted permission to burn the holy book as part of a protest outside Stockholm’s main mosque, a move that is now being slammed by a majority of Muslim nations.

Thailand's reformist party, which won the recent election, on Friday, said that it would support a rival candidate to become prime minister after its own leader was temporarily suspended from parliament.

The South African government has been ordered by the high court to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he ever sets foot in the country, in compliance with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) directive.

Greece is struggling to contain wildfires west of Athens as they rage on fifth day on Friday (July 21). The country is experiencing another heatwave. Reuters quoted fire service official who said that concerns have grown after teh fire severely damaged more than 100 houses and businesses. Another fire near Athens was put out earlier by the autorities.

Russia has raised the maximum conscription age for compulsory military service to 30 from 27 but has kept the lower limit to 18. This move will now increase the number of young men who will be taking up compulsory military service of one-year. The decision comes after lawmakers dismissed a proposal to raise the starting age for military service to 21, which was at 18 before as well.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sacked the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, on Friday, after he denounced the president's response to a row over British military aid.

American legendary singer Tony Bennett is no more. The multiple Grammy-winning singer, who was best known for singing "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," has died at the age of 96. Bennett's longtime publicist, Sylvia Weiner, has confirmed the news.