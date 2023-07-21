Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismisses country's ambassador to the United Kingdom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sacked the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, on Friday, after he denounced the president's response to a row over British military aid.

Prystaiko had condemned Zelensky's sarcastic remarks to suggestions that came from British Defence Minister Ben Wallace that Ukraine should exhibit more gratitude for the arms and ammunition supplied by its allies.

Zelensky, in a decree that was published on the presidential website, signed the dismissal of Prystaiko. It did not cite the reason for banishment.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warns Ukraine its allies are 'not Amazon'

The row began this month at the NATO summit in Vilnius when Wallace said in a press briefing that Britain was 'not an Amazon delivery service' for Ukraine and that Kyiv could express more "gratitude".

Wallace warned that Ukraine had to persuade US lawmakers and "doubting politicians in other countries that it's worth it", and that "whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude".

Wallace, who was speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania, while answering a question from a reporter about Zelensky's complaints that Kyiv had not been given a timeline for joining the alliance, recalled the time when he was handed over a shopping list of weapons during his visit to Ukraine.

"You know, we're not Amazon," he said, referring to the giant American tech and retail company. "I told them that last year when I drove 11 hours to be given a list."

The United Kingdom has been one of Kyiv's most persistent supporters since Russia's attack last year. It is the major donor of weapons and trains the Ukrainian troops. PM Rishi Sunak had also released a statement earlier saying that Britain and its allies will increase their support for Ukraine.

Zelensky says did not understand Wallace's comments

While responding to Wallace's comments at a press conference, Zelensky said, "We were always grateful to the UK, prime ministers and the minister of defence because the people are always supporting us," he said.

"I didn't know what he meant and how else we should be grateful. Maybe the minister wants something special but we have wonderful relations."

When asked about Wallace's comments, Sunak said that Zelensky had been grateful for the support given so far and that more support would be forthcoming as required.

"President Zelensky has expressed his gratitude for what we have done on a number of occasions," Sunak told a press conference at the summit in Vilnius.

"I completely understand Volodymyr's desire to do everything he can to protect his people and to stop this war, and we will continue to give him the support that he needs."

Ukrainian diplomat says Zelensky responded with 'a little bit of sarcasm' to Wallace's comments

The Ukrainian diplomat agreed with a suggestion from a Sky News interviewer that Zelensky had responded with "a little bit of sarcasm" to Wallace.

"I don't believe that this sarcasm is healthy. We don't have to show the Russians that we have something between us, they have to know that we are working together," Prystaiko added, stressing the need to smooth over relations with the UK.

"If anything happens, Ben can call me and tell me everything he wants," the diplomat said.

Prystaiko served as ambassador to the UK since July 2020. He was previously Ukraine's foreign minister from 2019 to 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)





