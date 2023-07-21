Terrorist threatens to target India's foreign minister Jaishankar, home minister Amit Shah

A terrorist figurehead based out of Canada who propagate separation of India's Punjab region, issued a threat to target India's foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar, home minister Amit Shah and Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma.

The threat was issued by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of proscribed Sikh for Justice (SFJ) outfit through a video in which he accused New Delhi of abetting to the murder of another terrorist figurehead Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was reportedly killed in an in inter-gang warfare among Sikh radicals.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannu?

Pannun holds twin passports of US and Canada, and is wanted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Pannun is the legal advisor and spokesperson for banned Sikhs for Justice.

Pannun reportedly went underground after the killing of Nijjar.

Khalistan's discredited momentum: What is happening?

The discredited call for a separate Sikh state carved out of India has begun regaining fragile traction in last couple of years, mostly based out of Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and the United States.

Meanwhile, the SFJ has given a call to Sikh radicals based in Canada to lay siege to Indian diplomatic premises in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver on August 15. The group has also declared September 10 for a so-called Sikh referendum in Vancouver.

At the same time, the inaction of India’s close ally US on Pannun remains intriguing as the two countries have cooperation mechanism on counter-terrorism.

