IND vs WI: Virat Kohli ends five-year Test century drought on away soil; scores 76th int'l ton in 500th game

India’s Virat Kohli has finally ended his five-year-long Test century drought on foreign soil after he smashed a ton against West Indies on Day 2 of the second Test match on Friday, July 21. This is Virat’s 76th international hundred first on foreign soil in the red-ball format since December 2018. He will now look to consolidate on a good start as India are currently in a good position having started on the bright side on Day 1.

A magnificent CENTURY by @imVkohli in his landmark game for #TeamIndia 👏👏



This is his 29th 💯 in Test cricket and 76th overall 🫡#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/tFP8QQ0QHH — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023 ×

Virat ends the drought

The former India captain missed out on a hundred in the first Test when he was dismissed on 76, but made sure that he reached the triple-figure mark in the second Test. Virat batted well for his hundred as he needed 182 deliveries to complete his 29th Test ton.

Virat’s 29th Test ton now sees him six shy of great Sunil Gavaskar who stands with 35 hundreds while he is seven shy of current India coach Rahul Dravid’s tally of 36. However, it looks increasingly unlikely that he will get past Sachin Tendulkar for most Test hundreds as he leads the chart with 51 hundreds to his name in the longer format of the game.

Most Test hundreds for India

Sachin Tendulkar – 51 Hundreds

Rahul Dravid – 36 Hundreds

Sunil Gavaskar – 35 Hundreds

Virat Kohli – 29 Hundreds

Virat leads the chart

In terms of most international tons amongst active cricketers, the 34-year-old leads the way with 76 hundreds. Virat has scored 30 hundreds more than Joe Root who sits second with 46 to his name. He will now look to close the gap on top-placed Sachin Tendulkar as he needs 24 more to equal his record. Virat has 46 hundreds in ODIs and one in the T20 format. In last year’s Asia Cup, he scored his first international hundred since November 2019 and has since added six more to the overall tally.

