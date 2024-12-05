New Delhi, India

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (Dec 5) reaffirmed New Delhi's support for a two-state solution and reiterated that Israel stood by India during security threats. In other news, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister of the Indian state of Maharashtra on Thursday (Dec 5). Shiv Sena leader Ekanth Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar also took oaths as the deputy chief ministers.

'Israel stood by India during national security threats': EAM Jaishankar

Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar as deputy CMs

Syrian conflict: Rebel factions enter Hama, oust pro-govt forces from key city

Rebel factions in Syria, who launched a massive offensive against the government last week, on Thursday (Dec 5) seized the key city of Hama after ousting pro-government forces from there.

India, China hold diplomatic talks, 'positively affirm' progress on disengagement agreement

Indian and Chinese officials held a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday (Dec 5) to assess the situation along the shared border. Both sides "positively affirmed" the progress made in implementing disengagement measures along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Pakistan former PM Imran Khan indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case

Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday (Dec 5), was indicted in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack which took place during the May 9 riots last year.

'Deny, depose, defend': Man who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO reportedly left cryptic message on bullet casings

New details suggest that the suspect who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday (Dec. 4) may have left a cryptic message on bullet casings found at the crime scene.

Israel submits updated hostage deal proposal to Hamas, now open to ceasefire of up to 60 days: Report

Israel has shared an updated proposal for a hostage deal with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to an Axios report, citing two Israeli officials.

India's space agency ISRO launches Proba-3 mission satellites

India's space agency – Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) – on Thursday (Dec 5) launched the Proba 3 mission satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

BGT 2024-25, Pink-Ball Test, AUS v IND - Match preview and result prediction

Australia and India will be back in action for the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test in Adelaide starting Friday (Dec. 6). After suffering an embarrassing defeat in the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth by 295 runs, the hosts aim to even the score line in the Pink-Ball game at the iconic Adelaide Oval.

Pushpa 2 review: Allu Arjun is stunning in an inconsistent film

When Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021, filmmaker Sukumar and team perhaps had not envisioned its global success. Three years later, the stakes are high as Pushpa: The Rule hits theatres globally. Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their roles in part 2—a film that is self-aware of the hype around it and tries every trick in the book to appease one and all, thereby losing its true essence ever so often.