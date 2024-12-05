Islamabad, Pakistan

Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday (Dec 5), was indicted in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack which took place during the May 9 riots last year.

Former Pakistan PM has been indicted on charges of inciting his party supporters to attack the country's military and its installations in 2023.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted a hearing for the GHQ attack case at a make-shift court set up in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Besides Imran Khan, several other PTI leaders including, Sheikh Rashid, Omar Ayub, and Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Raja Basharat and Zartaj Gul, are also indicted in the case.

The court has summoned all accused in the GHQ attack case. The charges will likely be brought against 120 individuals, including Imran Khan.

Imran Khan has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As the decision came, the opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub was arrested. Meanwhile, former Punjab law minister Raja Basharat was taken into custody immediately after leaving the Adiala Jail.

The court has now adjourned the case until December 10.

Additionally, it has also ordered former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi from Lahore Jail to appear. The court has also issued orders to arrest several PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Zain Qureshi, and Taiba Raja.

Arrest warrants have now been issued for 45 absconding accused, with the court issuing a warning that legal proceedings would begin to declare them fugitives if they fail to appear.

Earlier this year, Imran Khan was arrested in the GHQ attack case, and soon after he was issued a release warrant in the cypher case.

May 9 riots

Former PM Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 last year from the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. He was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries.

His arrest sparked criticism and protests, which eventually led to riots across the nation. Khan's supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release.

As they continued to protest, the protesters attacked and vandalised several civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi, the Jinnah House in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and others.

Following this, more than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws. Khan was also accused of being the mastermind for inciting his supporters.

Khan, who has been in prison for more than a year now, has been named in dozens of cases since he left office in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)