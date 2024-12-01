Islamabad, Pakistan

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan prime minister, has been found guilty in connection with the violence that happened on May 9 of last year. A Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) found Khan guilty and revoked his bail in eight related cases on Saturday (Nov 30).

According to The Express Tribune, ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill in his written judgment highlighted strong evidence against the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. This included audio and video recordings that implicated Khan in inciting violence.

A conspiracy

According to the report, the court cited witness testimonies regarding a conspiracy that was allegedly hatched at his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park, where Khan reportedly directed his supporters to take action.

It noted that the charges against Imran Khan were beyond simple incitement and included directions for direct attacks on military and government properties. It said that Khan's supporters launched violence upon his instructions, which included assaults on military sites, government buildings, and police officers.

The court also noted that violent attacks on police officers took place on May 11, linked to Khan's directives, The Express Tribune reported.

The prosecution alleged that Khan had planned to disrupt state operations in anticipation of his impending arrest. Evidence presented by the prosecution included recordings of undercover police officers overhearing discussions about the conspiracy, further confirming Khan's involvement.

The defence claimed that Khan was in custody at the time of the incident. This, however, was rejected by the court, stating that the conspiracy had been devised before Khan's detention.

What happened on May 9, 2023?

On May 9, 2023, Khan went to the Islamabad High Court for a hearing. There, he was arrested in the Al-Qadir trust case.

Soon after, the PTI party issued a clarion call asking people to "save your country" even as section 144 was imposed in Islamabad.

Protesters displayed their rage against the military by raiding the home of the corps commander in Lahore and besieging the entrance to the army's general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Law enforcement used tear gas and water cannons to break up the group of Khan supporters in Karachi and Lahore, while protesters impeded roads in Islamabad, Peshawar, and other cities.

(With inputs from agencies)