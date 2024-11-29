Islamabad

Pakistan was marred by protests in the past few days and an incident from there is now making headlines. Security forces were seen pushing a protester off a 25ft-tall tower of shipping containers, as per reports. Hundreds of people were arrested in the protests that saw thousands enter the capital city of Islamabad, demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The incident was captured on camera and widely circulated on social media. To counter the massive crowds, protesters alleged that the security forces launched a brutal crackdown and opened fire. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that “hundreds” were killed in the violent clashes with security personnel.

The protests were formally suspended on Wednesday following a midnight crackdown that left four dead and over 50 injured.

A video from the protests shows a man seemingly praying on top of a huge wall of containers that were put up to block protesters from reaching their destination.

Forces can then be seen reaching the top and surrounding him, before pushing him off the edge. He hung on to the edge of the container before falling.

Pakistani police throw man from three-story-high stack of shipping containers while he is praying pic.twitter.com/vjaVXza4Vb — Bad Cops ? (@CopsGoneWrong) November 27, 2024 ×

The man's condition is not known and the PTI said it is investigating the incident. Unverified eyewitness reports suggest that the man likely died.

Pakistan protests

The protests started on Sunday and a total of 954 people were said to be arrested, as per official reports. The police in Islamabad said on Wednesday that 600 protesters had been arrested in Tuesday’s operation.

Imran Khan's aides alleged, without providing evidence, that the overnight crackdown led to several protesters sustaining gunshot injuries. Ali Amin Gandapur, an aide of Khan and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, claimed excessive force was used against the protesters he said were "peaceful".

Meanwhile, Islamabad’s police chief, Ali Rizvi, rejected the accusations, saying that no live ammunition was used in the operation which was conducted alongside paramilitary forces. He added that automatic rifles and tear gas guns were recovered from the scene of the protests.