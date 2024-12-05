Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel has shared an updated proposal for a hostage deal with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to an Axios report, citing two Israeli officials.

The updated proposal is similar to the phased plan under discussion in August, however, it is now focused primarily on getting the first phase done, as per the report.

In the updated proposal, Israel is now open to the option of a ceasefire that would last up to 60 days, whereas, earlier, the first stage was only 42 days.

According to the Axios report, all living female hostages, all living men over 50, and people with serious medical conditions, would be released.

Israel has also reportedly asked for 33 living hostages from these groups, but, believes that there are not that many alive anymore.

Hamas has also shown a new openness to a partial deal, the Israeli officials said.

Meanwhile, Israel is still willing to release hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners, including some serving life sentences for deadly terror attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, several other senior ministers and security chiefs approved the proposal on Sunday, the report stated. Following this, the proposal was passed to Egypt, who has been involved in the mediation efforts amid the ongoing war, and then presented it to Hamas in Cairo on Monday and Tuesday.

United States President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Middle East adviser Massad Boulos told the French Le Point outlet that "both sides have agreed on the broad outlines of an agreement," The Times of Israel reported.

“The war is practically over,” he said, adding, “There is practically no more significant military activity. The only issue that remains is the hostages, and the parties have already agreed on several occasions on an exchange between hostages and Palestinian prisoners.”

Boulos further said that the key lines of the agreement have already been established and there are only very small details to be settled on a few names.

