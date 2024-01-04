Top 10 news: Islamic State jihadist group claims Iran bombings, multiple injured in US school shooting, & more

The Iraqi government accused the US-led anti-jihadist coalition of the strike and further called it "a blatant aggression" as well as "a dangerous escalation and assault". "The Iraqi armed forces hold the forces of the international coalition responsible for this attack," Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani's office said in a statement. In other news, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak indicated on Thursday (Jan 4) that the nation will likely go to the polls in the last six months of 2024.

Click on the headlines to read more.

The Islamic State jihadist group on Thursday claimed responsibility for twin bombings that killed 84 people in Iran. In a statement on Telegram, the group said two of its members "activated their explosives vests" at a gathering near the grave in the southern city of Kerman of slain Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani.

Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed force on Thursday (Jan 4) condemned the United States for launching a drone strike that killed a military commander of the ex-paramilitary force. "A drone targeted the logistical support headquarters of Hashed al-Shaabi," mainly pro-Iranian former paramilitary units integrated into the Iraqi armed forces, said the security official.

Rishi Sunak's announcement came amid mounting speculations about the date of the general election. The prime minister has ruled out a spring election. He has until the end of January 2025 to call a much-anticipated general election. He said that his "working assumption" was it would take place in the second half of the year. During his visit to Mansfield, central England, Sunal said: "My working assumption is we'll have a general election in the second half of this year."

Japan's massive earthquake which shook the country on Monday at 4:10 pm local time and had a magnitude of 7.5 was immediately registered on the seismometers present in the near vicinity. It was also recorded within minutes across the world, which included North Carolina, as per a media report.

Businesses tied to former United States president Donald Trump got at least $7.8 million in foreign payments from 20 countries when he was serving as president, the news agency Reuters reported on Thursday (Jan 4) Democratic congressional investigators.

On Thursday (Jan 4), India ended the second and final Test versus South Africa, at Newlands, Cape Town, with an impressive seven-wicket win. This marked their first-ever Test win at the venue as Rohit Sharma & Co. ended the two-match series at 1-1. Thus, India ended with a drawn Test series in South Africa for only the second time -- after 2010/11 tour.

Britney Spears has no plans to return to music. After the 13-year-old conservatorship ended, the one thing that Spears' millions of fans had been waiting for was when she would release her new music. Rumours were rife that the singer is currently working on her next album, but quashing all of them, the singer has confirmed that she will never return to the music industry.

Police in the United States have confirmed that an Iowa school is currently in the midst of an active shooter situation. The incident is unfolding on the very first day at the Perry High School after winter break. As per reports in the US media, first reports of the shooting were received around 7:40 am local time. NBC News has reported that most of the students have been evacuated but more details are awaited.

Hezbollah said on Thursday (Jan 5) that a local leader was among four fighters killed overnight in southern Lebanon, in Israeli strikes on the border town of Naqura. The news agency AFP reported that a source close to the militant group said that the deaths included a local Hezbollah leader. This comes after a strike on Beirut this week killed a senior Hamas leader, which further raised tensions in the West Asia region due to the war in the Gaza Strip.