Britney Spears says she would 'never return to music industry'

Britney Spears has no plans to return to music. After the 13-year-old conservatorship ended, the one thing that Spears' millions of fans had been waiting for was when she would release her new music. Rumours were rife that the singer is currently working on her next album, but quashing all of them, the singer has confirmed that she will never return to the music industry. Recently, multiple reports came out claiming that the ''Toxic'' singer is working on her 10th studio album. However, on Thursday, the star quashed all the reports as she went on to reveal that she's working as a ghostwriter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Britney shared Guido Reni's painting titled Salome Bearing the Head of St John the Baptist, and wrote, ''Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!''



Further, the pop star said that she has written over 20 songs for different people in the past two years.



Reacting to the talks doing the rounds about her memoir ''The Woman In Me'', she wrote, "People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that's far from the truth ... have you read the news these days ??? I'm so LOVED and blessed !!!"



Spears' released her memoir last year, and it went on to become a bestseller. The book throws light on the pop star's life, relationships, and public meltdowns that have dominated headlines for years. In the book, the ''Toxic'' singer reflected on her time with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, revealing that she had to abort the child because Justin wasn't ready to have a baby.

Spears, who never shies away from sharing her feelings, recently shared the feeling of being single again. Spears and Sam Asghari ended their 14-month-long marriage in August last year.



Reflecting on her life, the singer wrote, "It’s so weird being single."



"I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad ... I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all." she added.