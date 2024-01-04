Steven Yeun says he want to do a 'Marvel movie' after Thunderbolts exit

Actor Steven Yeun is no longer part of Marvel's upcoming movie Thunderbolts, and the actor recently expressed his regret as he had to back out of the project. The news of the actor's involvement in the MCU project came out earlier this year however, the studio has never made an official announcement yet.



Yeun had to exit the project due to his scheduling conflicts due to SAG-AFTRA's strike, which led to a delay in the production of the film.



Speaking to Variety about his Thunderbolts exit during a fashion event, the actor talked about Jake Schreier's directorial as he shared how he wanna do a Marvel movie.



"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it. But Jake, I know, is going to do an incredible job. It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out," Yeun told Variety.



"I wanna do a Marvel movie," he added.



When asked what type of Marvel movie he would like to work in, the actor said, "I think it's too early to say that. I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I'm just gonna say, 'Thank you for having me'."



"I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you'll never get it, so I'll keep it close to my chest," Yeun said.



Thunderbolts was one of the many projects that have been postponed due to the double strike in Hollywood. After months of delay, production has been moved to 2024.



Marvel’s Thunderbolts will bring together the anti-hero of the Marvel world, much like DC's Suicide Squad.

Expect Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the Marvel film, as they are all set to reprise their Marvel characters in Thunderbolts. As per the reports, many new characters will be joining the project.



Thunderbolts releases on July 26, 2024.