South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung recovering well after being stabbed

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who was stabbed in the neck earlier this week, is recovering well but needs close monitoring to avoid complications, a doctor from the Seoul National University Hospital said on Thursday (Jan 4), as reported by news agency AFP. Addressing a press conference, Dr Min Seung-kee said that Lee, 59, suffered a 1.4-centimetre pierced wound that cut through his muscle.

"Bouts of bleeding were found in his neck," Dr Min said, adding, "There were no signs of damage for artery, cerebral nerve, throat or airway." On Wednesday, Lee was transferred from the intensive care unit to the general ward.

The stabbing incident

On Tuesday, Lee Jae-myung, a leader of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), was surrounded by journalists in the southern port city of Busan when a man pretending to be a supporter pushed through the crowd and lunged at him, stabbing him on the left side of his neck with a knife. He suffered a wound to his jugular vein.

AFP reported that the 59-year-old opposition leader was first taken to a hospital in Busan and then flown to Seoul where he underwent a nearly two-hour-long surgery. The suspect was identified as 66-year-old Kim, who was arrested at the crime scene.

'Lee could've been killed if...'

The DPK said that Lee could have been killed on Tuesday if the attacker's knife had struck his artery, rather than his vein. On Thursday, a court in Busan will review an arrest warrant filed by the prosecution for Kim on the charges of attempted murder, a report by the Yonhap news agency said.

The report said that the warrant would allow the police to continue to hold Kim. It added that the 66-year-old suspect had been working as a real estate agent in the South Chungcheong province.